Norway's housing prices rose 0.9 pct S/A in April

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.9 percent in April from March, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis prices fell by 1.0 percent in April, Real Estate Norway said.

Prices have recently shown signs of recovery from a correction driven by tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction that resulted in a fall from a peak hit in March 2017.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.8 percent in April from March. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)