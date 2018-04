OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 17 percent year-on-year in March while housing starts fell by 26 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

The Easter holiday, which in 2018 took place in March, while in 2017 it took place in April, contributed to the fall, NHBA added. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)