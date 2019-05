OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 6 percent year-on-year in April, influenced by the Easter holiday, while housing starts fell as much as 28 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Wednesday.

For the first four months of the year, sales were up 5 percent, while housing starts were down 18 percent, the NHBA added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)