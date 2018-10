OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 10 percent year-on-year in September while housing starts fell by 8 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

Year-to-date, new home sales are down 6 percent, while housing starts are down 12 percent, it added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)