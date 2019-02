OSLO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 32 percent year-on-year in January while housing starts fell by 18 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

“This is the worst number for housing starts (for January) since our records began in 2010,” the NHBA said in presentation material. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche Editing by Gareth Jones)