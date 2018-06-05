FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 9:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's housing prices rose 1.1 pct S/A in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1.1 percent in May from April, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis prices rose by 1.0 percent in May, Real Estate Norway (REN) said in a statement.

Prices have recently recovered sharply from a 2017 correction that was driven by tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction.

“The trend is strong after four consecutive months of increases in seasonally adjusted prices,” REN Chief Executive Christian Dreyer said.

With more homes for sale however, the upturn is expected to be more moderate in the time ahead, he added.

“We expect continued growth in the year-on-year rate of increase, but not a strong increase,” Dreyer told a news conference.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.0 percent in May from April. The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

