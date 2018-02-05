UPDATE 1-Norway's January housing prices fell 2.2 pct year-on-year

(Adds quote, background)

OSLO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.4 percent in January from December, resulting in a year-on-year decline of 2.2 percent, a real estate industry association said in a monthly report on Monday.

Tighter mortgage regulations, lower population growth and a boom in construction have all contributed to a fall in housing prices in recent months.

But as prices continued to drop, the number of sold units in January rose by 8.4 percent from the same month of 2017, pointing to a rebound in demand, Real Estate Norway said.

“Combined with a decline in the number of homes for sale, this gives reason to believe that the price decline is about to level off,” it added.

Unadjusted prices rose by 2.0 percent in January from December.

The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN and Eiendomsverdi. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)