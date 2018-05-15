FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018

UPDATE 1-Norway's new home sales down 1 pct yr/yr in April, down 13 pct ytd

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 1 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts rose by 8 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

The year-on-year decline would have been bigger had it not been for the Easter holiday, which last year took place in April, while this year it was confined to March, NHBA added.

Year-to-date, new home sales are down 13 percent, it said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

