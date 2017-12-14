UPDATE 1-Norway's new home sales to remain weak in coming months -builders

* New homes sales down y/y for eight consecutive months

* Weak trend seen lasting until April 2018

* Expects housing starts to fall in 2018 (Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The sale of new Norwegian homes is expected to remain weak in coming months, the Norwegian Home Builders’ Association said on Thursday, after presenting a steep drop for November.

The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 36 percent year-on-year last month, the eighth consecutive month of falling sales figures, while housing starts rose by 16 percent.

So far this year, the sale of new homes is down 23 percent from last year while housing starts are down a modest 1 percent as builders work their way through a backlog of orders.

A month ago the corresponding year-to-date numbers were down 21 percent for sales and down 3 percent for construction starts.

“We can also expect the next month not to be especially good,” the lobby group’s Chief Executive Per Jaeger said, as strong sales in December 2016 would likely lead to a poor year-on-year comparison.

The weak sales trend will likely continue until April of 2018, and will also lead to a bigger drop in housing starts next year, Jaeger told Reuters.

“Housing starts will fall,” he said, while declining to quantify how big next year’s drop could become. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)