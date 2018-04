OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s home building permits fell by 15.6 percent seasonally adjusted in March from February, Statistics Norway said on Monday. The trend-adjusted number was down by 0.6 percent.

For the last 12 months there was a 12.3 percent decline compared to the previous 12-month period to a total of 33,401 dwellings.

See the full statistics here: here