Norway won't ban Huawei from 5G mobile network -minister

ELVERUM, Norway, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norway does not plan to block China’s Huawei Technologies from building the country’s 5G telecommunications network, the government’s minister of digitalisation told Reuters.

“That is not an option being discussed,” cabinet minister Nikolai Astrup said in an interview.

“We have a good dialogue with the companies on security, and then it is up to the companies themselves to choose suppliers,” he said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)