Norway insurers, pension firms should be allowed to buy infrastructure -government

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian insurers and pension providers should be allowed to invest in infrastructure projects such as roads and electricity generation to boost their ability to secure cash flow and return on investment for clients, the government said on Friday.

The proposed legal amendment, which must be voted on by parliament, had originally been proposed for insurance firms only, but has been extended to also comprise companies that solely provide pensions, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)