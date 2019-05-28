Norway's KLP bans alcohol, gambling investments from pension funds

OSLO, May 28 (Reuters) - KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, will no longer invest in gambling companies and alcohol makers, and recently sold stocks and bonds in such firms worth some $320 million, it said on Tuesday.

The decision affects around 90 companies, which have been added to KLP’s exclusion list alongside industries it previously divested from, including tobacco firms, certain weapons makers and those involved in the mining or usage of coal. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)