December 22, 2017 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

Norway's Supreme Court agrees to hear Gassled pipeline case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from owners of Gassled, Norway’s gas infrastructure network, in a case involving the government’s decision to cut pipeline tariffs, Njord Gas Infrastructure said on Friday.

In June 2017, a Norwegian appeals court ruled against the owners in a lawsuit that argued the cut in tariffs was unlawful and would cost them a combined 15 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.80 billion) in lost earnings through 2028.

The case against the government is pursued by four investment companies, Njord Gas Infrastructure, Solveig Gas, Silex Gas and Infragas, which hold a combined 43.9 percent in Gassled. ($1 = 8.3287 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

