OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Tjeldbergodden methanol plant remains shut following a fire there in December, operator Equinor said on Friday.

The company said it couldn’t provide any detail on when Europe’s largest methanol plant, which has an annual capacity of around 900,000 tonnes, could restart.

Equinor holds an 82 percent stake in the plant, while ConocoPhillips owns the rest. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)