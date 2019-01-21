Norway's Tjeldbergodden methanol plant restarted operations -Equinor

OSLO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Norway’s Tjeldbergodden methanol plant, Europe’s largest, has restarted operations after being shut by a fire in December, operator Equinor said on Monday.

Both the methanol plant, which accounts for about a quarter of Europe’s methanol production, and the air gas plant at the same industrial complex were back in normal operations, it added.

Equinor holds an 82-percent stake in the methanol plant, while ConocoPhillips owns the rest. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)