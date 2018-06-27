Norwegian research nuclear reactor to close

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - A research nuclear reactor in Norway that has experienced financial and technical issues in the last few years, including a radioactive leak in 2016, will be shut down permanently, the government said on Wednesday.

The small reactor, owned by the IFE foundation and located in a mountain cave in the town of Halden in southern Norway, has been temporarily closed since March due to a valve failure.

“The Board of the Institute of Energy Technology (IFE) has decided to shut down the reactor in Halden for reasons of economic and technical risk in further operation,” Norway’s industry ministry said in a statement.

The Nordic country has two nuclear reactors, one in Halden and one outside Oslo. Both are owned and run by the independent IFE Foundation.

The government has provided additional support in recent years to maintain the expertise of the reactor, it said.

In October 2016, a leak in Halden’s reactor was detected, which caused the evacuation of its staff, with no injuries sustained and no environmental damage outside the facility.

The small reactor, able to produce up to 25 megawatts, was built in the late 1950s some 120 km (75 miles) south of Oslo. Norway does not have nuclear power stations and its two research reactors only study nuclear safety issues.

Norway has started arrangements for the reactor’s decommissioning and dismantling, industry minister Torbjoern Roee Isaken said in the statement.

He did not say how much these would cost but said it would be a “demanding” clean-up.

“There have been challenges associated with the operation of the Halden reactor... Τhe state will contribute financially and organisationally,” he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by Jason Neely)