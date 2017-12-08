UPDATE 1-One dead, output shut after accident at Norway's Tambar oilfield

(Adds detail about output, accident, quotes)

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - One person has been confirmed dead following an accident on Thursday on a Maersk-owned drilling rig at Aker BP’s Tambar oilfield off Norway, Aker BP said on Friday.

The field’s production has been shut, the company added. Aker BP has a 55-percent stake in the field while Faroe Petroleum holds the remaining 45 percent.

Tambar produced on average about 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from January to November, with most of the output coming from oil and a small quantity of natural gas liquids (NGL).

“The deceased, a Norwegian citizen and employee of Maersk Drilling, fell into the sea during maintenance work on the rig,” Aker BP said.

“Another person, also an employee of Maersk Drilling, was injured during the incident. His condition is not critical,” the company added.

The circumstances of the accident have not yet been clarified, Aker BP said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)