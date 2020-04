OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway hopes to launch its 25th oil exploration licensing round after parliament approves the government’s management plan for Arctic waters, Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru said on Friday.

The government proposed earlier on Friday an updated plan setting a new so-called ice edge, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)