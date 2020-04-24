Energy
Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drilling

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Norwegian minority government proposed moving south the so-called ice edge line, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters, the environment ministry said on Friday.

The ice edge is a legally drawn boundary that is meant to approximate the constantly changing southern fringe of the permanent ice sheet. Anything north of that legal line is off-limits to oil drilling under Norwegian law. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

