August 28, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank DNB sees some restructuring in oil sector ahead, but limited

Gwladys Fouche

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank DNB, a major lender to the oil and gas industry, says some restructuring can still be expected in the sector but to a much more limited level than in recent years as activity and prospects have improved, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We see some restructuring ahead, but to a very limited level. We have been through most of the cases where we have been involved as a bank,” Rune Bjerke said in an interview on the margins of an oil conference.

“There will be probably more consolidation but it will be more event-driven from now on.” (Editing by Terje Solsvik)

