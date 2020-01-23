Greenpeace loses Norway Arctic oil lawsuit again

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - An Oslo appeals court approved Norway’s plans for more oil exploration in the Arctic on Thursday, dismissing a lawsuit by environmentalists who had said it violated people’s right to a healthy environment.

The verdict upheld a ruling made by a lower court, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round that gave awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway’s constitution. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)