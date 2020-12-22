Greenpeace loses Norway supreme court case over Arctic oil

OSLO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s supreme court approved the government’s plans for Arctic oil exploration on Tuesday, dismissing a lawsuit by campaigners who claimed the scheme violated people’s right to a healthy environment.

The verdict upheld rulings made by two lower courts, rejecting arguments by Greenpeace and the Nature and Youth group that a 2015-2016 oil licensing round giving awards to Equinor and others had breached Norway’s constitution. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)