FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor has made a new oil discovery near Norway’s giant Troll oil and gas field together with partners DNO, Wellesley and Petoro, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Equinor said in a separate statement the reservoir was expected to contain between 44 million and 69 million barrels of oil equivalent.