Norway's Equinor says it aims to uphold Sverdrup output despite strike

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil major Equinor EQNR.OL will seek to maintain output at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, despite a strike among some of the field's workers, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Johan Sverdrup production hasn’t been shut down and no shut down activity at Johan Sverdrup has been initiated, we are looking at how we can continue the production,” Equinor spokesman Morten Eek said.