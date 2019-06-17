RPT-Equinor drills dry well in Norwegian Arctic area

(Repeats to attach article to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Equinor has drilled a dry well near its Korpfjell gas find in the Norwegian Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday, in an area near the offshore border with Russia the company had hoped would contain oil.

Equinor holds a 30% stake in the production licence, Norway’s DNO has 20%, state-owned Petoro has 20%, Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum has 15% and ConocoPhillips holds the remaining 15%.