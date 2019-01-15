Norway awards 33 oil firms with offshore blocks in mature areas

SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norway awarded 33 oil companies with a total of 83 blocks to explore for petroleum resources in the mature areas of the Norwegian continental shelf, the country’s oil and energy minister announced on Tuesday.

A total of 38 oil companies had submitted bids for acreage offshore Norway in the so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round by last September’s application deadline.

When announcing the round last May, the government expanded the pre-defined areas near the existing discoveries by a total of 103 blocks. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)