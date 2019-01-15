Company News
January 15, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway awards 33 oil firms with offshore blocks in mature areas

1 Min Read

SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norway awarded 33 oil companies with a total of 83 blocks to explore for petroleum resources in the mature areas of the Norwegian continental shelf, the country’s oil and energy minister announced on Tuesday.

A total of 38 oil companies had submitted bids for acreage offshore Norway in the so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round by last September’s application deadline.

When announcing the round last May, the government expanded the pre-defined areas near the existing discoveries by a total of 103 blocks. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below