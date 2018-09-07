FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 7, 2018 / 11:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's mature areas licensing round attracts bids from 38 oil firms -ministry

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A total of 38 oil companies have submitted bids for exploration acreage offshore Norway in the so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round, the country’s energy ministry said on Friday.

When announcing the round in May, the government expanded the pre-defined areas near the existing discoveries by a total of 103 blocks in the Norwegian and the Barents Seas.

The ministry plans to award licenses in early 2019. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.