Norway's mature areas licensing round attracts bids from 38 oil firms -ministry

OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A total of 38 oil companies have submitted bids for exploration acreage offshore Norway in the so-called predefined areas (APA) licensing round, the country’s energy ministry said on Friday.

When announcing the round in May, the government expanded the pre-defined areas near the existing discoveries by a total of 103 blocks in the Norwegian and the Barents Seas.

The ministry plans to award licenses in early 2019. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)