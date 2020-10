OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The outage from the ongoing strike in Norway’s oil and gas industry will grow to 966,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by Oct. 14, unless a solution to the conflict is found in the meantime, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association said on Thursday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)