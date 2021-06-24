REUTERS EVENTS-Norway sees 'huge' interest in offshore wind, energy minister says

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - Norway is seeing big interest from energy firms in developing offshore wind resources in its waters, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru told Reuters on Thursday.

“The interest is huge and I’m really looking forward to the developments,” she said, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition conference.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)