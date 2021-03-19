Norway's Feb oil output slightly exceeds official forecast

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil production slightly exceeded official expectations in February, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output slipped 0.6% from January to 1.793 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, while the NPD’s forecast for the month had stood at 1.785 million.

Oil output was 1.8% higher than in February of 2020.

The daily output of natural gas in February was at 321 million cubic metres, in line with the NPD’s forecast but down from 341 million cubic metres in the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)