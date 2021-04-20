Norway's March oil, gas output lag official forecasts

OSLO, April 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas production slightly lagged official expectations in March, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Tuesday.

Crude oil output fell 1.1% from February to 1.773 million barrels per day (bpd) in March and lagged the NPD’s forecast of 1.785 million bpd.

Output was up 3.8% from a year earlier.

Natural gas output in March at 9.81 billion cubic metres (bcm) was down from 10.72 bcm a year earlier and lagged the NPD’s forecast of 9.88 bcm. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik)