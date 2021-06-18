Norway's May oil, gas output exceed forecast

OSLO, June 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas production exceeded official expectations in May, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Friday.

Crude oil output declined 4.2% from April to 1.654 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, while the NPD’s forecast for the month had stood at 1.591 million bpd.

Norway’s output of natural gas in April totalled 8.7 billion cubic metres (bcm), above the NPD’s forecast of 8.49 bcm. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)