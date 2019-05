OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Around 200 Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan to go on strike on June 4 unless wage negotiations lead to a deal with with employers, the Lederne labour union said on Wednesday.

A strike would hit seven offshore fields and could thus result in lower output from Western Europe’s larget producer of crude oil and natural gas. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)