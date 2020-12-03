Norway labour union agrees wage deal, averting strike at Schlumberger

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of a Schlumberger Corporation building is pictured in West Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Safe labour union has come to an agreement with employers over wages and other conditions at oil service companies, it said on Thursday, preventing a strike among workers.

The bargaining covered drillers, well service crews and other workers at oil industry subcontractors Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Vetco Gray, Weatherford, Subsea 7, Halliburton and Oceaneering.

Norway is western Europe’s top petroleum exporting nation. Some 262 Schlumberger employees had been due to strike if the talks failed, hitting the drilling of new oil and gas wells but not ongoing production.