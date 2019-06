OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas output will be cut by about 440,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day if workers go on strike from June 4, industry association Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Monday.

Altogether nine fields would have to shut as a consequence of a strike, it added.

A government-appointed mediator is currently leading negotiations between oil firms and employees in a bid to avert a strike. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)