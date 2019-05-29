Company News
May 29, 2019 / 1:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway to shut at least 2 oilfields in case of strike -industry

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production at Norway’s Draugen and Gjoea fields will have to close down from June 4 if oil workers go on strike, a spokesman for industry group Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) said on Wednesday.

The country’s production could be reduced by at least 45,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day as a result of the shutdowns at the fields operated by Okea and Neptune Energy respectively, he added.

Five other fields will be also affected if a strike breaks out, but it was not immediately clear if this would affect output, the NOG spokesman said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

