Norway's Safe union plans to join rig worker strike if mediation fails

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy sector union Safe on Friday said it planned to take 667 members on strike at floating offshore installations if state-sponsored wage mediation due on June 27 fails.

Some Transocean, Seadrill and Odfjell Drilling rigbs could be affected by the potential strike, as well as Equinor’s Statfjord C platform, the union said in a statement.

Norway’s largest oil workers’ union Industri Energi on Thursday said it planned to take up to 937 members on strike if the mediation fails. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by David Goodman)