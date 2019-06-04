Norwegian oil workers agree pay deal, averting strike

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers struck a wage deal with employers on Tuesday, averting the outbreak of a strike that would have cut production by 440,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boed), the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association announced.

Altogether nine offshore fields had been at risk of a shutdown in case of a strike, industry group Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) announced ahead of the negotiations.

An outage would have corresponded to about 11% of the daily output from Western Europe’s largest producer of petroleum. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)