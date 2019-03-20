Norway's oil exploration refunds do not constitute state aid -ESA

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s regulations allowing oil and gas companies to claim refunds for exploration spending do not constitute state aid, the European Free Trade Association Surveillance Authority (ESA) said on Wednesday.

“Having scrutinised it on the basis of a comprehensive complaint, ESA is satisfied that this tax rule does not entail state aid,” ESA’s President Bente Angell-Hansen said in an emailed statement.

The case was brought to ESA by Bellona, an environmental non-profit organization. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)