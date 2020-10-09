RPT-Norway's Lederne union chief: hopes oil strike can be ended today

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes in text)

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s Lederne labour union hopes the ongoing strike in the country’s oil and gas industry will end on Friday, Lederne chief Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters on Friday.

Lederne will now review proposals from the Norwegian Oil and Gas Asscoiation, although this process will take some time to complete, Ingvartsen said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; writing by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)