July 16, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway strike to delay Equinor drilling but output safe "in the short-term"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor does not expect its output to be affected “in the short-term” after a union escalated an industrial action among drilling workers on Monday, the firm said.

“More drilling and well operations are affected. We will get delays ... In the short-term we do not see any production or milestone consequences,” said Equinor spokesman Eskil Eriksen.

He declined to comment on what the company considered “short-term” and what the long-term consequences would be. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

