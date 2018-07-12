FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 9:19 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

No contacts yet between parties in Norway oil strike -union leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - The leader of the Norwegian Safe union, which represents hundreds of striking oil workers, said on Thursday the union had not been touch with the Shipowners’ Association, which represents employers.

“We haven’t been contacted by the shipowners yet. They have to make the contact, they know our demands. Could be a strategic move from them to reach out before we shut more rigs on Sunday,” Safe leader Hilde-Marit Rysst told Reuters on Thursday.

The union plans to send an additional 901 workers on strike from midnight on Sunday, unless the dispute is resolved. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

