OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - A Norwegian union plans to take out an additional 901 oil and drilling workers on strike from Sunday at midnight if a conflict with employers is not resolved, the union said in a letter to the Shipowners’ Association on Tuesday.

The employees work on exploration and production drilling rigs owned by Saipem, Transocean, Songa Offshore, Odfjell Drilling, Archer, COSL , among others. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche Editing by Darren Schuettler)