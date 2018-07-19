Norway's striking oil union, employers talking to mediator

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - A state-appointed mediator who is facilitating negotiations between oil and gas rig shipowners and a Norwegian union that has sent 1,570 workers on strike, said on Thursday he is now in touch with both parties.

The mediator, Carl Petter Martinsen, told Reuters, however, that despite speaking to both sides, it was too early to say if a solution to end the strike was close.

“A solution depends on the parties being willing to give something to each other. I have some contacts with them but if we are closer to a solution, I can’t say for the time being,” he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)