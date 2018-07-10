FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 7:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shell shuts down Norway's Knarr oil and gas field due to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is shutting down production at its Knarr field in the North Sea after workers walked out on strike on Tuesday, the company said.

“As a result of the strike, Knarr is closing its production in the Norwegian North Sea,” said Shell spokeswoman Kitty Eide.

“We started shutdown operations this morning and to complete them can take up to 36 hours. As soon as the strike is over, we will restart production. No other fields or platforms that we are operator of are affected by the strike.”

Production at Knarr is 3,800 standard cubic metres of oil equivalents. It produces mostly oil, with some natural gas liquids and gas production.

The partners in the Knarr field are Japan’s Idemitsu , Wintershall and DEA, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Louise Heavens)

