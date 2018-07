OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers on Norwegian oil and gas offshore rigs will go on strike from Tuesday after rejecting a proposed wage deal, a state-appointed mediator said on Tuesday.

“The parties were so far apart from each other there was no point presenting a proposal that could be recommended to both sides,” mediator Carl Petter Martinsen said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Peter Cooney)