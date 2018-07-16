Norway union says to consider in next few days whether to widen strike

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - A Norwegian union leading an ongoing strike among drilling oil workers will consider over the next few days whether to escalate it to all its 2,250 members from around 1,600 today, a union official told Reuters.

Asked whether the strike might be widened to the remaining drilling workers that are members of the union, Reidun Ravndal, a member of union Safe’s strike committee, said: “we will have this discussion in the next few days.”

The remaining employees work on rigs that drill production wells, not on platforms producing oil and gas, Safe said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Gwladys Fouche)